EU wants customs border in Irish sea in case of no-deal Brexit-Times, citing May letter

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The European Union wants to put a customs border in the Irish sea, between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a letter from Theresa May seen by the Times newspaper suggested.

According to the Times, May wrote to the leaders of the small Northern Irish political party she relies on to govern, saying that the EU is still pushing for a so-called “backstop to the backstop” which would keep the province in regulatory alignment with the Republic to avoid a hard border.

In the letter May said she would never allow a divide between the province and Britain “to come into force”. Arlene Foster, the head of the DUP, said the letter raised alarm bells.