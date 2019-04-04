PM May's party may put second referendum option to lawmakers -Guardian

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Theresa May’s government is drafting a letter to the opposition Labour Party that could suggest allowing lawmakers to decide whether there should be a confirmatory referendum on any Brexit deal, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

May’s team has been in talks with Labour for two days to try to find a way out of the Brexit logjam.

“A letter is now being drafted to Labour, setting out the position after two days of talks,” Guardian political editor Heather Stewart said. “Have been told it’s likely to include the idea that a confirmatory referendum should be one option put to MPs.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)