Market News
November 16, 2018 / 2:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Number of letters to oust UK PM May might not be known until Monday - BBC

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A group of eurosceptics who are leading a bid to oust British Prime Minister Theresa May might not know until Monday if they have enough letters to trigger a vote of confidence, the BBC’s political editor said on Friday.

“Don’t necessarily expect to hear anything from Brady, who is the person who really knows, until Monday as to whether threshold has been reached,” Laura Kuenssberg said, referring to Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee who receives the letters. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.