Bonds News
November 19, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Two more lawmakers call for confidence vote in UK PM May - BBC

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Two more Conservative lawmakers have submitted letters calling for a no-confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May, the BBC’s political editor said in a tweet without citing sources.

If 48 letters of no-confidence are submitted to the head of the 1922 committee, then it triggers a confidence vote in May.

“Two more letters in we hear - Theresa Villiers and Philip Hollobone,” Laura Kuenssberg said in a tweet. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

