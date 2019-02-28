Market News
February 28, 2019 / 9:30 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

British PM May has serious chance to get her deal approved, lawmaker Letwin says

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has a serious chance of getting a Brexit deal approved by parliament in the next few weeks, Conservative Party lawmaker Oliver Letwin said on Thursday.

“I think she might just squeak it,” Letwin, a former cabinet minister, told Sky.

“For the first time, although I think it is less than 50 percent, I think there is a serious chance that in the course of the next few weeks that the prime minister will get her deal through,” he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

