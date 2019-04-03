UK lawmaker Letwin says Brexit delay law will give PM May backing in request to EU

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin said on Wednesday that legislation he hopes to pass to force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a delay to Brexit will give her backing in her request to the European Union.

Some lawmakers questioned whether the proposed legislation was still needed after May said she planned to seek a further short extension to the Article 50 negotiating period ahead of April 12, when Britain is otherwise due to leave without a deal.

Letwin told parliament that if passed, the bill would “provide the prime minister with backing for that request to the EU ... in an unequivocal and transparent way.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)