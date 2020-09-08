UK bill will break international law "in limited way", minister says

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday that proposed legislation for Britain’s internal market, which newspaper reports say would undermine the Brexit divorce deal, would break international law “in a limited way”.

Asked if anything in the proposed legislation did or potentially did breach international legal obligations or arrangements, Lewis said: “Yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way.

“We are taking the powers to disapply the EU law concept of direct effect required by article 4 in a certain, very tightly defined circumstance.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)