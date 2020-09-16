UK minister optimistic about chances of securing EU trade deal

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis expressed optimism on Wednesday over the chances for Britain to secure a trade deal with the European Union.
“I am very optimistic that the negotiations on both sides are working to secure a deal that’s good for the United Kingdom and obviously the EU,” he told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
