Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

UK minister optimistic about chances of securing EU trade deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis expressed optimism on Wednesday over the chances for Britain to secure a trade deal with the European Union.

“I am very optimistic that the negotiations on both sides are working to secure a deal that’s good for the United Kingdom and obviously the EU,” he told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up