Continued talks shows route exists to Brexit deal, says UK minister Lewis

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The fact that British and European Union negotiators have agreed to continue talking shows both sides can see there is a route to a deal, the British government’s Northern Ireland minister said on Monday.

“Where there is a possibility of a deal, it is right that we should try and find a way through that. I think the fact that we’re still talking ... highlights and shows that there is still the view that there is a pathway to an agreement,” Brandon Lewis told BBC Northern Ireland radio.

“We have all been clear about where the issues have been but the fact that everybody is still talking shows that both sides can see that there is a route and we’ve got to work through some of the details to see if we can achieve that over the next couple of weeks.”