Threshold for calling confidence vote in UK PM May has nearly been met - eurosceptic lawmaker

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Influential British eurosceptic Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker said on Friday he believed rebels who want to oust Prime Minister Theresa May were close to having enough support to trigger a confidence vote.

“What’s happened is people have been ringing me and telling me that they are putting their letters in ... and I think we’re probably not far off,” said Steve Baker, a key figure in the eurosceptic wing of May’s party.

“I think it probably is imminent, yes,” he told the BBC. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)