Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats name Jo Swinson as new leader

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party named lawmaker Jo Swinson as its new leader on Monday, as the party looks to translate a surge in voter support for its pro-European Union agenda into influence in a deadlocked parliament.

Swinson, 39, won more than 47,000 votes, beating her rival Ed Davey who was backed by 28,000 in a ballot of party members, taking the reins of the centrist party which has 12 seats in the 650-seat parliament at a critical juncture in British politics. (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan)