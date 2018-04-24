FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyd's of London starts hiring for EU subsidiary in Brussels
April 24, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lloyd's of London starts hiring for EU subsidiary in Brussels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Insurance market Lloyd’s of London said it has started hiring for its European Union subsidiary in Brussels, with roles across finance, compliance, human resources and underwriting to be based in Belgium’s capital city.

The insurance market, an integral part of the British business scene since the 17th century, said last March that it had chosen Brussels as the site for its EU subsidiary because of its strong regulatory framework.

“Lloyd’s Brussels will be able to write all non-life risks from the European Economic Area (EEA) to ensure our partners can continue to have seamless access to the specialist policies of the Lloyd’s market,” the specialist insurance and reinsurance market said in a statement.

Lloyd’s Brussels will have 19 branches across Europe, including Britain.

Lloyd’s has been one of London’s most vocal financial services firms on the need for a European Union subsidiary if Britain has no access to the single market after leaving the bloc. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

