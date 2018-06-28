FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 28, 2018 / 11:44 AM / in an hour

City of London's EU envoy Browne to depart on the eve of Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The City of London’s special representative to the European Union, Jeremy Browne, is to step down at the end of August, just months before the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union.

“I am confident that the City will continue to be the world’s pre-eminent financial centre and a major asset for the wider European economy,” Browne said.

“It remains a valuable objective to develop a mutually productive relationship with our own continent as well as ensuring that we are attractive to dynamic businesses and talented people.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.