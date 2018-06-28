City of London's EU envoy Browne to depart on the eve of Brexit

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The City of London’s special representative to the European Union, Jeremy Browne, is to step down at the end of August, just months before the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union.

“I am confident that the City will continue to be the world’s pre-eminent financial centre and a major asset for the wider European economy,” Browne said.

“It remains a valuable objective to develop a mutually productive relationship with our own continent as well as ensuring that we are attractive to dynamic businesses and talented people.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)