UK government enforcer in upper house quits over parliament suspension

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The British government’s enforcer in the upper house quit on Thursday in protest at Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament, saying it risks undermining parliament at a critical time in the country’s history.

George Young, the chief whip, said in a letter to the leader of the House of Lords that he was very unhappy at the timing and length of the prorogation, or suspension, and its motivation. Johnson suspended parliament for over a month before Brexit.

“I have been unpersuaded by the reasons given for that decision, which I believe risks undermining the fundamental role of Parliament at a critical time in our history, and reinforces the view that the Government may not have the confidence of the House for its Brexit policy,” he said.

The letter was posted on Twitter by the BBC. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)