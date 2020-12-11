Brexit: France's Macron hopes Britain, EU will find deal

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel said on Friday he hoped Britain and the European Union could find a deal on their future relationship that would respect both sides and preserve European interests.

Asked by a reporter whether the European Commission’s proposal for a one-year contingency plan on fishing during which EU fishermen would keep access to British waters was akin to “having your cake and eating it”, Macron replied:

“I’m not asking to have my cake and eat it, no. All I want is a cake that’s worth its weight. Because I won’t give up my share of it either,” he told a news conference in Brussels.