France's Macron to Johnson: Britain's destiny is your choice alone

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it was for him to choose Britain’s destiny and that while a no-deal scenario was not the European Union’s wish, the bloc would be ready for it.

On the Irish backstop protocol, the French leader said it was not just a technical mechanism but a guarantor of stability in Ireland and the province of Northern Ireland. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Raissa Kasolowsky)