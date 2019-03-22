French President Macron says Europe must not remain hostage to Brexit

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must not remain a hostage to the ongoing Brexit process, as British Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to persuade a deeply divided parliament to back her Brexit deal after an EU summit granted her more time.

“The European project must not remain a prisoner to Brexit,” Macron told reporters on Friday.

Macron also called for unity within Europe that the block has had a needed wake-up call on China, saying “China plays our divisions.”

“The period of European naiveté is over,” he added, throwing his support behind the Commission’s 2016 procurement directive. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Bate Felix)