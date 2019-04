BRUSSELS, April 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he was impatient to hear more from Prime Minister Theresa May on why European Union leaders should grant Britain an extension to the Brexit negotiation period.

“At this stage, in my view, nothing should be taken for granted,” Macron told reporters as he arrived at an EU summit in Brussels. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Kevin Liffey)