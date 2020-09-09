Ex-PM Major warns UK Brexit plan may hit Britain's reputation

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister John Major said that the government’s plan possibly to renege on elements of a previously agreed Brexit treaty, in a move that would breach international law, would damage the country’s standing in the world.

The proposals, which the government has said would break international law only “in a very specific and limited way”, has contributed to concerns that Britain could leave the European Union’s single market in four months with no new agreement on trade.

“Over the last century, as our military strength has dwindled, our word has retained its power,” Major said. “If we lose our reputation for honouring the promises we make, we will have lost something beyond price that may never be regained.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)