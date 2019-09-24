Former UK PM Major says Johnson should apologise for suspending parliament

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister John Major said Boris Johnson should apologise after his decision to shut down parliament was ruled unlawful and future prime ministers should avoid dragging the queen into constitutional issues.

The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruled Johnson acted unlawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit.

“Parliament must now be recalled immediately to recommence its work, and to receive the prime minister’s unreserved apology,” Major said in a statement.

“No prime minister must ever treat the monarch or parliament in this way again”