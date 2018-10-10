FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018

British financial watchdog consults on no-deal Brexit contingency plans

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog has opened a public consultation on contingency plans for financial firms in the event of a no-deal Brexit next March.

“The paper sets out how European Economic Area firms and investment funds can continue to carry on regulated business in or into the UK for a limited period after Brexit while seeking full authorisation in the UK. The regime will only be available from 29 March 2019 if the UK leaves the EU without an implementation period,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)

