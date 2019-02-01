EU and UK markets watchdogs agree pacts in case of no deal Brexit

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog said it has reached an agreement with counterparts in Britain for supervising credit ratings agencies and transaction reporting bodies if there is a no deal Brexit in two months’ time.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) also said it has reached agreement with the Financial Conduct Authority in Britain on sharing information to allow cross-border asset management activities to continue if Britain leaves the bloc with no deal.