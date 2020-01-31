EU says will monitor UK compliance with market rules after Brexit

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog said it will check how Britain applies the bloc’s financial rules during the transition period that follows Brexit on Friday.

Britain leaves the bloc at 2300 GMT, with a business-as-usual transition period until the end of December when all EU rules still apply.

“In the coming 11 months, ESMA will continue monitoring the application of EU law to/in the UK and will closely monitor developments in preparation for the end of the transition period,” the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)