Bonds News
March 19, 2019 / 5:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU watchdog acts on share trading in case of no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog published guidance on Tuesday that would allow investors to continue trading shares in London for a temporary period in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said its guidance should be understood as being “limited to the no-deal Brexit scenario and as being conceived for a temporary period to mitigate cliff-edge effects because of a no-deal Brexit”. (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below