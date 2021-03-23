'No rush' on City of London access to EU, says EU official

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain expect to agree a cooperation framework for financial services by the end of March, but there will be “no rush” on granting the City of London access to the EU, the bloc’s financial services chief said on Tuesday.

“We will not be recreating access to the single market for the UK as they have chosen to move out,” Mairead McGuinness told an event held by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jan Harvey)