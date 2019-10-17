Sterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sterling surged more than 1% and British share prices rallied on Thursday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union officials said a Brexit deal was done.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Britain and the EU had agreed a new Brexit deal, and he recommended that the EU summit endorsed the agreement.

The pound jumped as high as $1.2988, a five-month high. Against the euro it rose sharply to 85.77 pence .

The euro was also buoyed by the news, gaining 0.5% versus the dollar to $1.1125.

British and European stocks rose across the board, with the UK mid-cap index up more than 1.1%. Germany’s DAX rallied 0.5% while Ireland’s gained 0.3%.

Euro zone government bond yields rose, while the 10-year British gilt yield was up 7 basis points, at 0.793%, its highest since July.