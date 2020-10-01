UK financial watchdog sets out post-Brexit rulebook

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority published updated rules on Thursday that will apply from January after Brexit transition arrangements end.

The FCA said it will waive some of the rules being “onshored” from the EU, meaning firms can continue to comply with existing requirements for a limited period.

“This means firms and other regulated persons do not generally need to prepare now to meet the changes to their UK regulatory obligations brought about by onshoring,” the FCA said in a statement.