FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 9, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK markets watchdog urges EU regulators to coordinate on Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - European Union regulators should immediately start coordinating with their British counterparts to ensure a smooth Brexit next year, the UK’s markets watchdog said on Monday.

The Financial Conduct Authority has said financial firms should feel comfortable about relying on a transition deal agreed last month between Britain and the EU.

EU officials, however, say this was a political deal and won’t be legally ratified until later in the year, meaning firms should continue implementing plans based on a “hard” Brexit next March.

“We should not hold up the work, in my view,” FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey told reporters.

He said UK and EU regulators could start coordinating now so that a system of regulatory coordination is in place, ready to be introduced once transition has been legally ratified.

The plans would include ensuring continuity in cross-border derivatives and insurance contracts. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.