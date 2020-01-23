Market News
January 23, 2020 / 9:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK watchdog tells markets: be ready in case of no-deal Brexit

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Financial firms in Britain should be ready in case there is no trade deal with the European Union by December, a senior UK regulator said on Thursday.

Britain leaves the bloc next week, followed by a “business as usual” transition period that ends in December. Britain and the EU will formally begin trade talks in coming weeks.

“Firms still need to ensure they are prepared for a range of scenarios that may happen at the end of 2020,” said Nausicaa Delfas, head of international at the Financial Conduct Authority. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)

