LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - The main enforcer of party discipline of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives - the Chief Whip - will meet lawmakers from the executive of the party’s powerful 1922 committee at 1630 GMT on Wednesday amid calls for May to resign.

Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, was due to report back at 1700 GMT, lawmakers from the committee told Reuters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)