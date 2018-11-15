UK PM May: no-one has produced alternatives to my Brexit plan

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that no-one had produced an alternative to her Brexit plan, and that all options involved a backstop arrangement that has been criticised by many in her own party.

“Nobody has produced any alternative proposal,” May told reporters at a news conference, adding that repudiating a backstop altogether would kill any chance of a deal with the European Union.

“If we do not move forward with that agreement, nobody can know for sure the consequences that will follow. It would be to take a path of deep and grave uncertainty, when the British people just want us to get on with it,” May said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Kate Holton and David Milliken; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbidge)