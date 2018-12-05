UK PM's May's spokesman declines to confirm reports of backstop amendment

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is continuing to meet colleagues to try to find a way forward for her Brexit deal, her spokesman said when asked about reports of a possible amendment in relation to the Northern Irish backstop.

May was earlier reported to be discussing an amendment which would mean the government would need parliament’s backing before it can enter into the backstop, in an effort to win more support for the deal.

The spokesman declined to comment on the reports and when asked specifically about them, referred to May’s comments that she was meeting lawmakers to try to win support for the deal. (Reporting by William James; writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)