UK PM May to discuss leadership election timetable after vote on Brexit deal

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss a timetable for the election of a new Conservative Party leader no matter what the result of a vote on the second reading of her Withdrawal Agreement Bill, the chairman of the 1922 Committee said.

“She and I will meet to agree a timetable for the election of a new leader of the Conservative Party - that’s the position agreed by the prime minister and the 1922 executive,” Graham Brady told reporters after a meeting with May. “We had a very frank exchange with the prime minister.”

“We have agreed to meet to decide the timetable for the election of a new leader of the Conservative Party as soon the second reading has occurred and that will take place regardless of what the vote is on the second reading, whether it passes or whether it fails to pass,” he said. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Kylie MacLellan)