UK PM May to meet 1922 Committee chairman - Sunday Times reporter

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet the head of the influential 1922 committee on Thursday, the political editor of The Sunday Times said.

“Suggestion from Commons sources that May will stay in the House after the statement and see Graham Brady at 1.30pm. No 10 types not saying,” Tim Shipman said.

A challenge to May as party leader is triggered if 15 percent of the Conservative members of parliament (MPs) write letters demanding a confidence vote to the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee. Graham Brady chairs the committee.

“Graham Brady says no announcement planned whatever rumours sweeping the place - lets see if that’s still the case later in the day,” BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas)