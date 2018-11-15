British PM May vows to fight for her Brexit deal and carry on

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May vowed on Thursday to save her Brexit divorce deal which she said was in the best interests of voters.

“Am I going to see this through? Yes,” May said. “I am going to my job of getting the best deal for Britain and I’m going to my job of getting a deal that is in the national interest.”

“I believe with every fibre of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people,” May said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)