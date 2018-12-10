UK PM May to head back to Brussels to discuss Brexit - junior minister

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will head back to Brussels to seek to renegotiate the so-called Irish backstop element of her exit deal with the European Union, a junior minister said on Monday.

May abruptly decided on Monday to pull a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, throwing Britain’s plan to leave the EU up in the air on the eve of the vote, after repeated warnings from lawmakers she faced a rout.

“@theresa_may has listened to colleagues and will head to Brussels to push back on the backstop,” Nadhim Zahawi, a junior minister in the Department for Education, said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)