UK PM May to business: my Brexit deal gives you the certainty you need

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told business leaders on Monday she hoped that her proposed Brexit deal would give them certainty and reassurance as she was acutely aware of the effects a disorderly Brexit might have on them.

“I am acutely aware that for employers like you this is about realities on the ground and the practicalities of doing business,” May told over 100 business leaders from firms like BT , Shell and BlackRock, according to a statement from her office.

“Taken together, the Withdrawal Agreement and the broad terms of our new relationship should provide your businesses with the reassurance and certainty that I know is so important to you.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)