UPDATE 1-UK PM May and ministers agree to continue preparation for risk of no deal Brexit

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and her top team of ministers agreed on Monday to continue making preparations for the risk of leaving the European Union without a deal, her spokesman said.

After clinching a divorce deal with the EU on Sunday, May now faces the difficult process of trying to win over her critics and get the agreement approved by the British parliament.

“Cabinet ... held a discussion on the preparations which are taking place in the unlikely event the UK leaves without a deal being ratified,” May’s spokesman said following a meeting of her cabinet on Monday.

“The cabinet agreed that the government would continue to act responsibly by taking all necessary action to prepare for a no deal in March 2019.”

May will make a statement to parliament on Monday afternoon as she seeks to sell the deal to lawmakers. She will then host a reception of more than 100 leaders from Britain’s biggest employers and investors at her Downing Street office on Monday evening.

“She will be updating them on the outcome of the EU council and they will have the chance to ask questions,” the spokesman said.

