UK PM May's ministers still fully behind her Brexit plans-spokesman

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s senior ministerial team remains fully behind her Brexit proposals, her spokesman said on Monday, after her plans were savaged by European Union leaders at a summit last week.

May’s cabinet is due to discuss Brexit negotiations on Monday. Her Conservative Party is deeply divided over the direction talks with the EU should take.

The British prime minister, who has called for the EU to evolve their negotiating position, will also meet the European Parliament’s chief Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt on Monday, her spokesman said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)