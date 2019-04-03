In Brexit talks between PM and Labour's Corbyn, both sides showed flexibility -May's spokesman

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May had constructive talks with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday on how to break the Brexit impasse and both sides showed flexibility, a spokesman for her office said.

“Today’s talks were constructive, with both sides showing flexibility and a commitment to bring the current Brexit uncertainty to a close,” the spokesman said following the meeting. “We have agreed a programme of work to ensure we deliver for the British people, protecting jobs and security.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)