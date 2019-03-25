UK May's Brexit approach is "national embarrassment"-Labour leader

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s approach to Brexit had become “a national embarrassment” that risked Britain leaving the European Union without an agreement.

“The government’s approach to Brexit has now become a national embarrassment,” Corbyn told parliament.

“Despite the clearly expressed will of this House (of Commons), we will still face the prospect of a disastrous no-deal Brexit.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Writing by Elizabeth Piper Editing by William Schomberg)