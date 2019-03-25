UK leaving the EU without a Brexit deal would be difficult - PM May's spokesman

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May would find it difficult to take Britain out of the European Union without a Brexit divorce deal after parliament expressed a clear view that it is opposed to this outcome, her spokesman said on Monday.

Earlier May told parliament “Unless this House agrees to it, no deal will not happen”, prompting some lawmakers to say she had ruled out a ‘no deal’ exit.

“She’s setting out the factual position in that the government would find it very difficult to take this country out of the European Union without a deal were that in defiance of parliamentary consent,” he told reporters, adding the legal default position for now was still a ‘no deal’ Brexit if parliament fails to ratify the divorce agreement.

“Parliament has shown already it is opposed to no deal and parliament has shown itself capable of finding means to express its will,” said another spokesman. (Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)