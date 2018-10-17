UK seeking to do Brexit deal as quickly as possible -May's spokeswoman

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain is working to make progress in Brexit negotiations as quickly as possible, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday when asked whether a deal with the European Union could slip into December.

“Our aim is to continue to make good progress and that will take another step forward at council this week,” the spokeswoman said. “Everybody is working incredibly hard to do it as quickly as possible and to make sure that there is plenty of time for legislation.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)