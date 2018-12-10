UK PM May says will delay parliament vote on Brexit deal

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was delaying a planned vote in parliament on her Brexit deal as it was set to be rejected “by a significant margin”.

“It is clear that while there is broad support for many of the key aspects of the deal, on one issue, the Northern Ireland backstop, there remains widespread and deep concern,” May said.

“We will therefore defer the vote schedule for tomorrow and not proceed to divide the house at this time.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)