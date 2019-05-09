UK PM May held talks with DUP on Thursday - May's spokeswoman

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May held a meeting with senior members of the Democratic Unionist Party at her Chequers country residence on Thursday, her spokeswoman said.

The DUP, which props up May’s Conservative Party in parliament, opposes the prime minister’s Brexit deal with Brussels and has helped defeat it three times.

The spokeswoman described the talks between May and DUP leader Arlene Foster, deputy leader Nigel Dodds and chief enforcer in parliament Jeffrey Donaldson as a “private political meeting”. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)