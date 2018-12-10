Market News
UK PM May says Brexit is her duty, will seek new reassurances from EU

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that it was her duty to deliver Brexit, and that she would seek reassurances needed by parliament to complete the process.

“It is the right deal for Britain, I am determined to do all I can to secure the reassurances this House requires to get this deal over the line and deliver for the British people,” May told parliament. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and David Milliken, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

