September 17, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May tells EU: your turn to respond to Brexit proposals

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The European Union must respond to Britain’s Brexit proposals with new ideas and should not just fall back onto old positions, British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a video published on Facebook on Monday.

“It is now for the EU to respond. Not simply to fall back onto previous positions which have already been proven unworkable, but to evolve their position as we have,” May said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

