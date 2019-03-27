Bonds News
March 27, 2019 / 5:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May says she will quit if Brexit deal gets passed - lawmaker

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative Party lawmakers on Wednesday that she would quit if her twice-defeated Brexit deal gets approved by parliament, a member of the parliament at the meeting said.

May “will go if deal gets through,” the lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “Suggests she goes after a deal.”

Another Conservative lawmaker said that while she didn’t give a date, the impression was that she would go “reasonably soon”. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

