UK PM May to meet 1922 Committee chair on Friday -lawmaker

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will campaign in European elections on Thursday before meeting with the chair of her party’s 1922 Committee on Friday, senior pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker said on Wednesday.

May is under pressure to resign and rumours had swirled she could go as early as Wednesday evening. Some had been pushing for the executive of the party’s 1922 Committee to change the rules over when she can be challenged for the leadership.

“People are rather impatient but equally I think most colleagues do appreciate this is a very difficult time for everybody on the executive and this is after all the eve of poll in a national election,” Baker told reporters after a meeting of the party’s lawmakers. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)