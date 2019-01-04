British PM May to speak to Juncker on Friday - BBC

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker later on Friday as she steps up her push to secure concessions from Brussels to help get her Brexit deal through parliament.

The BBC said May was due to speak to Juncker by phone on Friday. She has also spoken to Germany’s Angela Merkel twice in recent weeks ahead of a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal later this month.

May’s office declined to comment on any specific discussions but said the prime minister was speaking to several European leaders to secure further reassurances ahead of the vote. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)